A 31-year-old man was charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of his grandmother Monday morning.

Andrew Sharpe of Allen Park allegedly stabbed the 84-year-old to death last week.

What we know:

Andrew Sharpe, of Allen Park, was charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and removing a dead body without permission.

He allegedly stabbed his 84-year-old grandmother, Patricia Anderson, also of Allen Park, to death.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, said the stabbing happened at approximately 6 p.m. on April 16 at a home in the 10000 block of Allen Pointe Drive in Allen Park.

After stabbing her multiple times with a knife, he moved her body to a field in Detroit.

Sharpe was arrested on April 17 and Anderson's body was found on April 19.

What we don't know:

There are no details behind the stabbing or why it happened.

More is expected to be made public during court appearances in the near future.

Dig deeper:

Sharpe was arraigned on April 21 and has a probable cause conference scheduled for April 28.

He was remanded to jail and not given a bond.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Sharpe was sentenced for carrying a concealed weapon and arson in April 2024.