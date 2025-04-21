Expand / Collapse search

Allen Park man stabbed his grandmother to death, moved her body to Detroit field, says prosecutor

By Jack Nissen
Published  April 21, 2025 11:09am EDT
Allen Park
Andrew Sharpe, 31, of Allen Park. Photo via Michigan Department of Corrections

    • A 31-year-old Allen Park man has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing his grandmother
    • The victim's body was found after Andrew Sharpe moved it to a field in Detroit, the Wayne County prosecutor said
    • Sharpe was charged with three counts

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 31-year-old man was charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of his grandmother Monday morning.

Andrew Sharpe of Allen Park allegedly stabbed the 84-year-old to death last week.

What we know:

Andrew Sharpe, of Allen Park, was charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and removing a dead body without permission.

He allegedly stabbed his 84-year-old grandmother, Patricia Anderson, also of Allen Park, to death.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, said the stabbing happened at approximately 6 p.m. on April 16 at a home in the 10000 block of Allen Pointe Drive in Allen Park.

After stabbing her multiple times with a knife, he moved her body to a field in Detroit.

Sharpe was arrested on April 17 and Anderson's body was found on April 19.

What we don't know:

There are no details behind the stabbing or why it happened.

More is expected to be made public during court appearances in the near future.

Dig deeper:

Sharpe was arraigned on April 21 and has a probable cause conference scheduled for April 28.

He was remanded to jail and not given a bond.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Sharpe was sentenced for carrying a concealed weapon and arson in April 2024. 

The Source: Wayne County Prosecutor's Office and the Michigan Department of Corrections.

