Allen Park mechanic offering free auto repairs amid coronavirus emergency

As a mechanic, Abe Attallah is an essential employee during the coronavirus crisis. But he’s also equally important off the clock.

“I saw paranoia and fear and people losing their jobs and I figured I just needed to do something to help, and this is the only way I know how to help so here I am.” Abe’s putting his skills to good use and is offering free car repairs.

He’s extended help to customers like Janet Ryall, who got in a fender bender in the parking lot at an Ace Hardware in Allen Park.

“I was sick when this happened. I'm on disability and I work a part-time job so I haven't been able to get back-and-forth to work. Now I’m going to be able to go back-and-forth to work and I can't even tell you how much that means because it speaks volume,” she told us.

Since announcing his initiative a few weeks ago Abe’s helped more than a dozen people, from Monroe to Bloomfield Hills. He’s just asking people to get their own parts.

He’s also gotten flooded with requests, so he’s asking for patience and hopes another mechanic may step in and offer their help too.

“It’s the only thing I know how to do in this time of need that helps people and gives people some level of comfort, because I really couldn't imagine being out of a job during a world pandemic and having a broken vehicle on top of,” he said.

And even though Abe is in the middle of getting through his lengthy list of requests, he’s already thinking ahead and planning to give back long after the coronavirus epidemic ends.

“I'm going to actually try to start an actual charity to do this for people in need, even after the pandemic is over. Someone’s always in need,” he said.

If you want to get in touch with Attallah, you can reach out to him on his Facebook page here.