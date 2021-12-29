Allen Park police giving out free noise reducing headphones for people who struggle with noise from fireworks

article

The Allen Park Police Department is providing free noise reducing headphones to people who struggle with loud noises and may have a difficult time with fireworks on New Year's Eve.

The police department partnered with Mimi's Mission, a nonprofit that helps people Downriver who have autism, for the giveaway.

The headphones could help people with autism, veterans with PTSD, and other people who are impacted by loud noises.

You do not need to prove that you need the headphones, and you do not need to live in Allen Park to receive them.

To get a pair, go to the police department at 15915 Southfield Rd. and ask at the records or front desk window.