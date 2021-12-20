Planning to drink this holiday season? AAA offers free rides home in Michigan

If you'll be celebrating the holidays with booze, you can get home for free with AAA's Tow to Go service.

MORE: Police increase drunken driving patrols for Christmas, New Year's

Tow to Go is designed as a confidential service for people who did not plan ahead and designate a sober driver, so appointments cannot be booked in advance. The service will take you home and tow your vehicle home or somewhere within 10 miles, even if you aren't an AAA member.

It is offered from 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve until 6 a.m. Jan. 3, 2022 to get people home safely from Christmas and New Year's celebrations in Michigan, Florida, Iowa, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Colorado. The service is also available in Denver, Colo.; Charlotte, N.C.; and Fort Wayne and South Bend, Ind.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or if weather is severe.

The service is limited to one passenger per ride due to COVID-19. Masks must be worn.

To use Tow to Go, call 855-286-9246.