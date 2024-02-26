Parents of little girl who was found in Allen Park located, CPS notified

The Allen Park police say the parents of a young girl were located and that Child Protective Services have been notified.

The girl was spotted in the area of Morris and Roger in Allen Park and police were involved after someone called about an infant in the street.

A call to action was posted on the police department's Facebook page which was answered an hour later.

Police say she slid out of a door while under the care of a guardian, down the street from where she was found.

The girl, estimated to be about 3 years old, was wearing a diaper and nightgown with no shoes at the time she was found.

"She is safe and with one of the department's officers," said a post on the department's Facebook page.