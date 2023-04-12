Allen Park releases plans for former theater property

article

Allen Park has posted renderings of what it wants to do with a plot of land in its downtown that was left vacant after the city's theater closed.

The city has also asked for $5 million to help fund the project, requesting money from Wayne County that had been appropriated from the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021.

Work on the Allen park Theater Property, located at 6601 Allen Road, is part of a larger initiative to improve the downtown area. So far $13.6 million has been invested into the Downtown Allen Park Improvements project.

Renderings: City of Allen Park

"This project will change the appearance of the downtown area and will be a catalyst for drawing visitors and new businesses to Allen Park," read a post on the city's Facebook page. "These improvements are not just a single project, but rather a comprehensive collection of projects that all fit together to better align Allen Park with the overall vision for Wayne County and the Region."

The space where Allen Park is looking to beautify sits between White Avenue and Philomene Boulevard, as well as Park Avenue and Allen Road.

The images show half of the land being used for green space with an amphitheater. Another section has a large shed not unlike those at Eastern Market.

Renderings: City of Allen Park

Allen Park Digital Cinemas closed in 2019. It was one of the state's last dollar movie theaters in operation at the time.