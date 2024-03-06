Allergies and asthma acting up early? You're not alone, here's why

It's not your imagination, the spring allergy season is happening earlier and lasting longer.

Allergies are going to be a bigger problem this spring and that means your asthma may feel worse too.

Let's get to the biggest question how bad is allergy season going to be??

Experts from University of Michigan Health say when the winter is mild, mold spores in the ground may not properly freeze.

In addition to that, the growing season for plants can start earlier – with both leading to a longer period of allergy symptoms.

Doctors like Mariel Benjamin, an allergist at University of Michigan Health, say the trend may continue for years to come.

"A mild winter can have downstream effects on asthma as well because asthma is a respiratory disease that can also be affected by allergies," said Dr. Benjamin. "So, allergens like pollens and molds can cause respiratory symptoms like cough and shortness of breath, in people who have asthma.

"Additionally, with the warmer temperatures, we have seen higher levels of carbon dioxide and ozone pollution, which also can lead to increased asthma symptoms. So, with all of that, together, we'll expect people who have asthma to have increasing issues over the coming years."

"We can still do allergy testing that specifically finds out what you're allergic to," she said. "And based on that there are some newer treatments including sublingual immunotherapy, which means allergy tablets that you can put under your tongue that specifically target what you're allergic to.

"In addition, there are some newer biologic medications, especially for people who have allergic asthma that can specifically target the allergic immune system and bring down your allergic responses to allergens."

If you can't figure out what is causing your allergy reaction specifically, you can narrow it down.

You can check pollen counts on line, that might help you. And that could help you navigate the day and determine how much time you want to spend outside.