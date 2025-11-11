Almont workplace shooting leads to murder charges against Michigan man

article

The Brief A man is charged with murder after a shooting at Trims Unlimited in Almont last week. The suspect, William Channer III, was shot by police after fleeing the scene.



A man accused of shooting and killing another man inside an Almont business last week is now facing murder charges.

William Leroy Channer III, 32, was arraigned Friday on charges of first-degree murder, third-degree fleeing police, and several weapons charges for the Nov. 5 shooting at Trims Unlimited.

The backstory:

Police were called to the business on Van Dyke around 8:20 a.m. Nov. 5 on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found an employee suffering a gunshot wound. That victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

After the shooting, Channer allegedly fled. Officers chased him on westbound I-69. Eventually, he got off the freeway.

"The suspect stopped his vehicle here on Sutton Road, near Wilder Road, and engaged with the deputies," said Michigan State Police Lt. Kim Vetter. "Two deputies responded by shooting their issued weapons and the suspect was shot."

Dig deeper:

According to Michigan Department of Corrections records, Channer, who is from Columbus, Mich., is currently on probation for domestic violence, unauthorized computer access, and eavesdropping.

What's next:

Channer was remanded to jail while his case progresses.

He is due back in court Nov. 17 for a probable cause conference.