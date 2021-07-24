Tornado Warnings issued in Metro Detroit include Oakland and Macomb Counties

A tornado warning was issued for parts of Oakland and Macomb Counties as a severe storm pushed into the Metro Detroit area.

The tornado warning was issued just before 8 p.m. for parts of both counties and included Pontiac, Troy, Rochester Hills, Warren, Sterling Heights, and more.

The Macomb County system started to dissipate around 8:15 and the tornado warning was dropped by 8:20 p.m., 10 minutes before it was set to expire.

Rotation spotted in the Oakland County area, which was focused north of West Bloomfield around 8:15, was pushing east in Pontiac and moving southeast at 25 MPH.

Anyone in the tornado warning area is urged to take shelter in the basement or in interior rooms and away from windows until the threat has passed.

The Oakland County warning is set to expire at 8:45 p.m.

Additionally, a warning in Saint Clair Shores, specifically in Berville, is in place until 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are also in place in Wayne and Washtenaw Counties until 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

