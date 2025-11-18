Expand / Collapse search

Alt-right anti-Islam protesters in Dearborn overwhelmed by Muslim activists

By
Published  November 18, 2025 9:42pm EST
Dearborn
FOX 2 Detroit
Anti-Muslim protesters clash with Dearborn residents

Anti-Muslim protesters clash with Dearborn residents

The heated clashes and shouting matches took place across downtown Dearborn and at City Hall, with far-right activists making critical statements of Islam and Muslim protesters not taking any of that lightly, speaking up in defense of their faith and culture.

The Brief

    • A group of alt-right demonstrators marched in Dearborn to condemn Islam, only to be met by a large group of Muslim activists.
    • The heated clashes and shouting matches took place across downtown Dearborn and at City Hall.
    • One right-wing organizer’s social media page called it a "Christian crusade on Dearborn.

DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A clash of religious and cultural views in Dearborn on Tuesday afternoon, as an alt-right group rallied to condemn Islam only to be overwhelmed by a large group of Muslim activists determined to promote peace.

Big picture view:

The heated clashes and shouting matches took place across downtown Dearborn and at City Hall, with far-right activists making critical statements of Islam and Muslim protesters not taking any of that lightly, speaking up in defense of their faith and culture.

One right-wing organizer’s social media page called it a "Christian crusade on Dearborn," but it was filled with anti-Islamic rhetoric. 

In response, many members of Dearborn’s Muslim community say they tried to be welcoming but got in several faces shouting down the hateful speech.

Alt-right, anti-Islam protestors clash with Dearborn residents

Alt-right, anti-Islam protestors clash with Dearborn residents

One right-wing organizer’s social media page called it a "Christian crusade on Dearborn," but it was filled with anti-Islamic rhetoric.

The protests sent Shockwaves on social media, even trending on ‘X’ formerly known as Twitter.

The Dearborn Area Interfaith Network sent out a message to the community urging people to counter the hateful march by showing how people of diverse backgrounds help make this city a positive place to live.

Dearborn