Altercation on St. Aubin in Detroit turns into shooting, teen hospitalized
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A teen was shot during a fight in Detroit early Friday evening.
What they're saying:
Detroit police say at 8:28 p.m., an altercation took place inside a building on the 3400 block of St. Aubin. The fight would continue outside.
Officials say shots were then fired by an unknown person, hitting a teenage boy.
He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.
What you can do:
Police are asking if anyone who has information regarding this shooting can call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5740 or 1-800-Speak-Up.
The Source: FOX 2 used information from the Detroit Police Department.