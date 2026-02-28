Expand / Collapse search

Altercation on St. Aubin in Detroit turns into shooting, teen hospitalized

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  February 28, 2026 11:40am EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

The Brief

    • A Detroit teen is in the hospital after a shooting late Friday.
    • Police say the shooting happened during an altercation.
    • The teen was taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A teen was shot during a fight in Detroit early Friday evening.

What they're saying:

Detroit police say at 8:28 p.m., an altercation took place inside a building on the 3400 block of St. Aubin. The fight would continue outside.

Officials say shots were then fired by an unknown person, hitting a teenage boy. 

He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. 

What you can do:

Police are asking if anyone who has information regarding this shooting can call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5740 or 1-800-Speak-Up.

The Source: FOX 2 used information from the Detroit Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyDetroit