Amazon driver admits to lying about being carjacked in Detroit

An Amazon driver who said she was carjacked while delivering packages in Detroit lied, police said.

The woman told police she was carjacked by an unarmed suspect in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood on Dec. 30.

Police released video from a doorbell camera showing the alleged theft as they looked for the suspect. However, police said this week that the driver actually had a role in the "carjacking" of the vehicle that had about 110 packages inside.

A tip helped police solve the crime, and the driver admitted to lying.

A warrant request has been issued for the driver, police said.