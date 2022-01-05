Amazon delivery driver carjacked in Detroit; about 110 packages stolen

article

A thief carjacked an Amazon driver as they delivered packages in Detroit on Dec. 30, 2021.

Police said the thief got the keys from the driver in the area of Renfrew Road and Pembroke Avenue around 6 p.m.

The carjacker can be seen on a doorbell camera driving away in the delivery vehicle. There were about 110 packages inside, police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Commercial Auto Theft line at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.