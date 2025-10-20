Amazon Web Services outage causing worldwide website issues

article

The Brief Numerous websites are experiencing issues due to an Amazon Web Services outage. Users of Snapchat, Roblox, Fortnite, and more were reporting problems early Monday. As of 6:20 a.m., websites are slowly starting to see improvements.



Websites around the world are dealing with issues Monday morning as a result of an Amazon Web Services outage.

Just a few websites facing user reports of issues on DownDetector include Snapchat, Roblox, Fortnite, and more. The Associated Press also reported that it is dealing with website problems.

Amazon Web Services is used by companies, universities, and more for remote computing services.

The backstory:

The first signs of trouble appeared at 3:11 a.m, according to AP, when Amazon Web Services reported on its Health Dashboard that it is "investigating increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS services in the US-EAST-1 Region."

Amazon then reported "significant error rates."

Dig deeper:

About two hours after the outages, AWS said in an update that it applied "initial mitigations."

The company reported "seeing significant signs of recovery. Most requests should now be succeeding. We continue to work through a backlog of queued requests."

Despite this, many websites are still experiencing problems early Monday.