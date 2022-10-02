Expand / Collapse search

Ambassador Bridge closes as police investigate suspicious package

By Fox 2 Staff
Detroit
WINDSOR, CANADA (FOX 2) - The Ambassador Bridge is closed as police investigate a suspicious package Sunday night.

Windsor police said they are investigating a suspicious package found in a vehicle on the bridge. 

Police tell FOX 2 that the bridge will remain closed on both sides for an indeterminate period of time.

Motorists are being asked to use the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel instead. 