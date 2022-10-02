Ambassador Bridge closes as police investigate suspicious package
WINDSOR, CANADA (FOX 2) - The Ambassador Bridge is closed as police investigate a suspicious package Sunday night.
Windsor police said they are investigating a suspicious package found in a vehicle on the bridge.
Police tell FOX 2 that the bridge will remain closed on both sides for an indeterminate period of time.
Motorists are being asked to use the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel instead.
We’re currently investigating a suspicious package found in a vehicle on the Ambassador Bridge. The bridge will remain closed for an indeterminate period of time as we investigate. Motorists should use the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel instead. Thank you for your understanding. https://t.co/bw7cOyA6uQ— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) October 3, 2022