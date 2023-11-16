Hazmat trucks carrying flammable liquids and corrosive materials may soon be permitted to cross the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit.

The company that owns the bridge petition the Michigan Department of Transportation to lift restrictions on both Class 3 and Class 8 hazardous materials. The relaxing of rules for what can cross the bridge would reduce the truck traffic in Detroit, improve commerce between Canada and the U.S., and better enable the region's supply chain to accommodate electric vehicle manufacturing.

For any trucks carrying hazards from those two categories, they must make the extra trip up to the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron if they want to cross the border.

According to the Detroit Bridge Company, that leads to 4,200 trucks traveling an additional 250,000 miles every year that wouldn't need to be driven if the restriction was lifted. The company argued that would increase safety in the area.

Class 3 hazardous materials include flammable and combustible liquids like alcohol, gasoline, paint, and adhesives. Class 8 hazardous materials are corrosives like certain acids and bases.

Currently, hazardous materials that can cross include gases, flammable solids, oxidizers, toxic substances, and other materials. If the proposal is adopted, any Class 3 or 8 materials moving across the bridge would receive a safety vehicle escort while the bridge's fire suppression system could turn on at any time.

So far, the city of Detroit, the Detroit Police Department, and MDOT have all signaled their approval of the plan. The petition was originally filed in September 2020, prompting MDOT to study the proposal.

According to MDOT, "the proposed recommendations address public safety while seeking to ensure continuity of movement and not limit or delay transportation of hazardous materials."

The shift also wouldn't lead to any increase in truck traffic in Detroit, a frequent plight for those that live in the city.

MDOT last proposed lifting the restrictions in 2012, but no change was made.

It also doesn't mean radioactive materials would be permitted.