More road closures are on the way for a portion of I-94 where a futuristic pilot project is being built in western Wayne County.

Pavement markings are being installed on westbound I-94 between Belleville and Rawsonville roads this Wednesday, which means crews will close the middle highway lane. The closure will be in effect Wednesday and Thursday during off-peak hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dubbed the "world's most sophisticated roadway", the portion of I-94 is being converted into a smart highway with the help of the Michigan Department of Transportation and a mobility company called Cavnue.

Once completed, the far left lane will be outfitted with digital infrastructure that can connect to automated vehicles, buses, and other shuttles. It's part of a larger plan of creating a mobility corridor between Detroit and Ann Arbor.

Currently, the far left lane is already closed and will be blocked off until mid-December.