Ambassador Bridge tolls going up in 2026
(FOX 2) - Tolls are going up by a dollar for those passing the Ambassador Bridge starting next year.
It's going up even more for those with a trailer.
Ambassador Bridge
Starting Jan. 1, 2026, cars, buses, and motorcycles will pay $10 to cross the bridge.
Vehicles with trailers, which currently pay $18 to cross will spend $2 more per crossing.
And according to the notice from the bridge, commercial vehicles will pay $15 per axle if they have an A-Pass or E-ZPass, and $20 if they don't have an account.
Bridge escorts for oversized loads come out to $135 per axle.
Dig deeper:
This is the last year that Detroit will only have one international bridge crossing.
Despite delays, the Gordie Howe Bridge is expected to open in the spring of 2026 — ending the Ambassador Bridge's reign as the only available above-ground crossing.
The Source: A notice from the Ambassador Bridge was cited for this story.