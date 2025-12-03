Ambassador Bridge tolls going up in 2026

The Brief The Ambassador Bridge tolls are going up by a $1 for most vehicles in 2026. Vehicles with a trailer will pay $2 to cross the bridge. This is the last year that Detroit will only have one international bridge crossing.



Tolls are going up by a dollar for those passing the Ambassador Bridge starting next year.

It's going up even more for those with a trailer.

Ambassador Bridge

Starting Jan. 1, 2026, cars, buses, and motorcycles will pay $10 to cross the bridge.

Vehicles with trailers, which currently pay $18 to cross will spend $2 more per crossing.

And according to the notice from the bridge, commercial vehicles will pay $15 per axle if they have an A-Pass or E-ZPass, and $20 if they don't have an account.

Bridge escorts for oversized loads come out to $135 per axle.

This is the last year that Detroit will only have one international bridge crossing.

Despite delays, the Gordie Howe Bridge is expected to open in the spring of 2026 — ending the Ambassador Bridge's reign as the only available above-ground crossing.

