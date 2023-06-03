AMC Theatres to offer tickets as low as $3 this summer

article

For the first time in four years, AMC Theatres is bringing back its Summer Movie Camp, offering tickets as low as $3 for select movies and dates.

The program allows moviegoers to watch recent and classic family titles for $3 plus tax on Wednesdays and $5 plus tax on Saturdays throughout the summer.

The program currently runs through August at nearly 400 locations throughout the U.S.

Fourteen movies have been selected for the programs along with the dates they can be screened:

May 27/May 31 – "The Land Before Time""

June 3/June 7 – "DC League of Super-Pets"

June 10/June 14 – "Minions: The Rise of Gru"

June 17/June 21 – "Paw Patrol: The Movie"

June 24/June 28 –"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

June 30/July 5 – "Kung Fu Panda"

July 8/July 12 – "Trolls World Tour"

July 15/July 19 – "Mummies"

July 22/July 26 – "The Secret Life of Pets"

July 29/August 2 – "The Boss Baby: Family Business"

August 5/August 9 – "Shrek 2"

August 11/August 16 – "Sing 2"

August 19/August 23 – "The Croods: A New Age"

August 26/August 30 – "Sonic the Hedgehog 2"

"For generations of moviegoers and families, the warm summer months meant daytime trips to the movie theatre. AMC Summer Movie Camp was designed with that feeling in mind, when school is out and there’s free time for fun," Elizabeth Frank, EVP, Worldwide Programming & Chief Content Officer, AMC, said in an online news release. "Through the return of this exciting program, moviegoers of any age can enjoy a popular film on the big screen, at a value that ensures that it’s accessible to everyone, and groups of all sizes."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.