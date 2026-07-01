America 250: FOX supports Gleaners local food bank

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The Brief Join FOX 2 in supporting Gleaners Community Food Bank as part of the FOX America 250 Food Bank campaign. Scan the QR code above or click on the link below to donate.



As we celebrate 250 years of American history, Fox Corporation is honoring our nation’s spirit of neighbors helping neighbors by supporting local food banks in the communities where we live and work.

How you can donate

Join FOX 2 in supporting Gleaners Community Food Bank as part of the FOX America 250 Food Bank campaign.

LINK: Click here for the site to make a donation

Local perspective:

Across Southeast Michigan, one in five kids faces hunger.

Summer should be a carefree time for kids, but when school ends, many families lose access to dependable meals, adding strain to already tight budgets.

With your support, Gleaners provides fresh, nutritious food and equips families with the tools to plan, shop, and cook healthy meals on a budget.