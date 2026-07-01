America 250: FOX supports Gleaners local food bank
As we celebrate 250 years of American history, Fox Corporation is honoring our nation’s spirit of neighbors helping neighbors by supporting local food banks in the communities where we live and work.
How you can donate
Join FOX 2 in supporting Gleaners Community Food Bank as part of the FOX America 250 Food Bank campaign.
LINK: Click here for the site to make a donation
Local perspective:
Across Southeast Michigan, one in five kids faces hunger.
Summer should be a carefree time for kids, but when school ends, many families lose access to dependable meals, adding strain to already tight budgets.
With your support, Gleaners provides fresh, nutritious food and equips families with the tools to plan, shop, and cook healthy meals on a budget.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the FOX Corporation, which owns this station. Background information was taken from FOX 2 Detroit and Gleaners.