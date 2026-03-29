FBI responds after disruptive customer forces American Airlines flight diversion to DTW

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The Brief American Airlines Flight 2819, en route from New York JFK to Chicago O’Hare, was diverted to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) due to a disruptive passenger. FBI and airport police investigated the situation; authorities confirmed there was no public danger. Passengers deplaned safely, the aircraft was cleared, and the flight is expected to depart later Sunday afternoon.



The FBI and airport police responded Sunday afternoon after an American Airlines flight was diverted to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) due to a disruptive customer, according to multiple spokespersons.

The backstory:

An American Airlines spokesperson confirmed Flight 2819 was diverted because of a disruptive customer.

After landing, the plane was removed from the runway, per airport procedure, and isolated while FBI agents and airport police vehicles surrounded the aircraft during an investigation near Middlebelt Road.

Officials said customers deplaned and waited in the terminal while law enforcement completed — and later cleared — a search of the aircraft out of an abundance of caution. The FBI confirmed in a statement that there is no threat to the public.

"We appreciate our customers for their patience and thank our crew for their professionalism," the airline said in a statement.

American Airlines expects the flight to depart DTW later Sunday afternoon.

Timeline:

According to FlightAware, the plane departed New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sunday morning bound for Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport before diverting to Detroit shortly after 11 a.m.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what occurred onboard that prompted the diversion.