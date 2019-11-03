Amid allegations of misconduct, Eisenhower high school band director stepping down

The band director and music teacher of a Utica Community Schools high school is stepping down amid allegations of misconduct.

FOX 2 has acquired a letter sent home to parents of students at Eisenhower high school from a faculty member confirming the change in personnel.

"Please be advised that this is a personnel matter and, as such, I am not able to discuss any details. However, please be assured that we follow all District policies and procedures regarding personnel matters. I appreciate your respect and understanding in this regard," reads the note.

We have redacted the name of the former teacher because charges have yet to be filed against the individual. However, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a criminal complaint has been filed against an Eisenhower high school staff member.

The letter goes on to state that Utica Community Schools District is following policy and procedure when it comes to this personnel matter.

"During this transition, our assistant band director Ms. Lawanda Parker will serve as the band director and will teach his classes," said the note. "She has worked closely (with the former teacher) and I know she will provide consistency to our program during this time."

The school is now beginning the process of finding a permanent replacement.

Advertisement

If parents have concerns or questions, they're asked to call the school principal of Eisenhower or the school district.