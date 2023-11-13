Amira the dog suffers acid burns, leg amputation

A puppy named Amira is recovering from acid burns that resulted in a leg amputation.

She is believed to be a 12-week-old Doxen/Terrier mix.

"Her limbs, her underbelly, her sides – she had only muscle exposed," said Dr. Lucretia Greear with Woodhaven Animal Hospital. "Bones, tendons, ligaments, all those structures – if they weren’t completely disintegrated, they were exposed."

Amira was burned by her previous owner and then surrendered to the Michigan Anti-Cruelty Society in August. Parts of her nose, ear, and tail were gone; she needed hyperbaric treatment and major skin grafts.

However, Greear's team at the Woodhaven Animal Hospital made Amira's recovery possible.

"She had surgery this past Tuesday with the leg amputation. She did have osteomyelitis, which is a bone infection," Greear said. "We tried very hard to save the leg, but it was causing her a great deal of pain."

"The fact that she had any zest or will to live after dealing with that incredible amount of pain, it’s incredible," Greear continued.

While she has been treated, the community is still wondering how someone could do such a thing.

"How do you let someone walk around knowing they’ve done this to an animal? I mean this dog has suffered so much. So much," said Woodhaven Mayor Patricia Odette.

As leader of the Animal Resource Funding Foundation, Odette rushed to help. The foundation covered some of Amira’s medical expenses, which total about $17,000. They also made sure Amira ended up in great hands.

"She does live in a very loving home with other animals, and she’s great with other dogs," Odette said. "She lives with cats. She’s doing awesome in that home."

The mayor also said the system is broke, as Amira’s abuser is still out there.

"I sound like a broken record, but we need to change the laws in the state of Michigan. People all over the Internet on Amira are crying for justice, they’re crying for prosecution."

To help with Amira's and other animals' medical bills, donate to the Animal Resource Funding Foundation.