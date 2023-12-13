Amtrak plans to expand routes with federal aid amid renewed rail traveling surge

Amtrak announced plans to expand passenger rail service thanks to federal aid. The Michigan Department of Transportation is receving thousands of dollars in federal funding to repair and expand rail transportation throughout the state.

"Trains add to our transportation system," said Mike Frezell, MDOT. "They are economical, and they're environmentally friendly. And that's what's generated a lot of interest.

"There's a lot of communities that Amtrak goes through, that may not have close access to the airport. And people just like the convenience to hop on the train and get where they're going quickly."

It is all possible through The Federal Railroad Administration’s Corridor Identification and Development Program, established under bi-partisan law to help communities properly plan and implement rail projects.

Frezzell said the assistance adds up to $500,000 for each additional corridor.

"This is just basically seed money to get the planning stages going to develop the service development plan," he said. "So once we have the plan, we'll know more as to how much funding will be needed. This is just a very preliminary start to this whole process."

Right now, there are three major existing corridors in our area that can benefit from this funding - including Detroit/Pontiac to Chicago, Port Huron to Chicago and Grand Rapids to Chicago.

"We'll look at examining planning for increased services, which we have to look at what what track work needs to be done to add frequencies," said Frezell. "What other improvements need to be made."

How about potentially new routes?

"There is some potential that they could select a rail route closer to Metro Airport to get there," he said. "But that hasn't been confirmed right now, the Chicago, Dearborn, Detroit, Pontiac route. It does include planning for potentially going into Windsor, and Toronto. There has been a lot of interest in that lately."

And while this is just the beginning, news of funding is already being applauded by state senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow..

"This shows that there is a demand for rail travel, and that we have to work harder at improving those services for folks," Frezell said.





