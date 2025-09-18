Anchor Bay schools hold lifted after person in mental crisis nearby surrenders

A hold has been lifted from three Anchor Bay schools Thursday after a person suffering a mental health crisis at a nearby park surrendered to police.

The police situation unfolded at Brandenburg Park. Chesterfield police say the man was turned over to medical personnel.

The hold has been lifted at Lottie, Middle School South and Naldrett - which means no one was allowed to enter or exit the building until getting an all-clear.

"The situation has been resolved and the individual has been turned over to medical personnel," the Chesterfield police Facebook posted. "As such, the school hold has been lifted. Thank you for your patience and understanding."