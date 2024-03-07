Ancient tomb filled with gold, sacrificial victims uncovered in Panama

Panamanian archaeologists recently uncovered a 1,200-year-old tomb filled with golden treasures and victims of human sacrifice.

The Ministry of Culture of Panama (MiCultura) published a Spanish language press release about the discovery on Mar. 1. The tomb, which was found in the Coclé Province of Panama, was built and dedicated to a lord between the years 750 and 800 AD.

Researchers found the grave at El Caño Archaeological Park. The tomb was filled with various gold items, including a set of circular gold plates and two belts made of spherical gold beads.

Gold-covered earrings made from sperm whale teeth were found, along with crocodile-shaped earrings.

Earrings in the shape of a human man and woman were also discovered, along with four bracelets, two bells, and bone flutes. Archaeologists also dug up skirts and bracelets made with canine teeth.

Experts believe that the tomb was dedicated to a chief who died in his 30s.

The leader of the archaeological project, Dr. Julia Mayo, said that the tomb was also filled with the bodies of other people that "accompan[ied] him to the ‘beyond,’" according to the press release.

In ancient Panamanian society, high-status people could be buried with eight to 32 people. It was believed that the "companions" would help the decedent transition to the afterlife.

"[She] explained that the excavation of the burial has not been completed, therefore, it cannot be determined at the moment how many people were buried with him," the press release added. Archaeologists also found that the chief was buried face-down.

MiCultura says that the discovery is important because it "presents a very special type of burial," that includes "multiple and simultaneous burials."

