Angelo's in Ann Arbor to shut down after 67 years of serving comfort food

Angelo's dining room has bustled with hungry patrons for about 67 years – enjoying the delicious breakfast and diner food, homemade bread (especially the raisin toast), fresh eggs, crispy bacon, sandwiches, and more.

But on Saturday, Dec. 23, at 3 p.m., that all will come to a halt. The family-owned restaurant in Ann Arbor is closing its doors for good, as the owner says it is time for a change.

"My father was Angelo," Steven Vangelatos said. "He opened the restaurant in 1956 – him and my mom. He was an immigrant from Greece."

In 1986, Vangelatos and his wife Jennifer took over the business after his father retired. Through years of hard work and help from Vangelatos' relatives, they successfully provided comfort food to one generation after another.

"It's the only job I ever had," Vangelatos said. It’s been great to be able to work with family."

Many will dearly miss the beloved restaurant and its home-style cooking. Even during its final days, the line was out the door.

Customers wait to be seated at Angelo's on Friday, Dec. 22, before the family-owned restaurant closes its doors for good on Dec. 31, at 3 p.m.

"It’s sad to see them go," said long-time patron, Elliot Favus. "Ann Arbor will not be the same without Angelo’s."

Favus, his daughter, and her friend had their final meal at Angelo's on Friday.

"Every weekend I’m like ‘Dad, can we go to Angelo’s for breakfast?’ And even though we have to wait a long time (to be seated), it’s such a reward," said Maxine Favus.

A must-have when dining at Angelo's is their raisin toast, several patrons said.

Vangelatos has made the famous toast himself, every day, seven days a week.

"Being in this business and running this restaurant, my family had to make a lot of sacrifices – especially my wife," he said.

However, those sacrifices will end with Vangelatos, he added. His children have decided to pursue other careers and Angelo’s has been sold to the University of Michigan - Ann Arbor.

"They’re going to be able to use the property. They’ll have a good use for it, which I think is great," Vangelatos said. "I did as much as I can here. I think it’s just time that it’s going to end."