2 puppies rescued after being tossed over fence in Detroit

Two puppies were tossed over a barbed wire fence in the alley behind Northwest Animal Clinic in Detroit over the weekend. A couple were quick to rescue them.

A nearby home security camera captured a man throwing the puppies over around 5 a.m. Sunday, on West McNichols.

As seen in the footage, provided by nearby resident Jasmine Gress, one of the puppies tries to run away, but the man grabs her and tries to toss her over. She bounces off a pole and back to the ground, so he picks her up again and launches her into the air and over the fence.

"Disgusting," Gress said.

Security camera footage provided by Jasmine Gress.

She and Michael Wilson saw the footage as they were getting ready to go celebrate their two-year anniversary on Sunday.

Suddenly, their plans changed.

"I was just worried about them –if they were injured or not– and nobody really knew," Gress told FOX 2.

The animal clinic is closed on weekends, so the couple decided to help the dogs themselves.

"I came up with a plan to get the dogs over the fence, safely," Wilsons aid. "I basically created a harness around their body to hoist them up over the fence, but I had to use my arm and my hand to block the barbed wire, and then I was able to successfully get them out of there without them getting hurt."

The puppies are not with Saving Destiny Animal Rescue in St. Clair County.

"Thankfully, they are puppies and (as) resilient as they can be," Sabrina Stinson with Saving Destiny Animal Rescue. They "bounced back pretty quickly. They're super sweet."

Stinson can only speculate why someone would toss the dogs over the fence of a veterinary clinic, rather than surrendering them to a rescue.

"A lot of rescues are beyond full night now," she said. "I don't think I've ever seen it worse, but there's always better options. Always… They always say it can be worse, but that doesn't mean it's okay."

Stinson said the puppies don't have microchips. She's hoping to find out who dumped the dogs, and get these girls into foster care – and, eventually, new homes.

"They know how to sit and everything, so someone cared a little bit at some point," Stinson said. "They will find individual homes that will love them for the rest of their lives, not just until they decide to dump them… I'm glad that they're here and with us, and where they need to be now."

Anyone with information about the dogs, or wants to help, can visit Savingdestiny.org.



