Animal cruelty investigation underway after small dog rescued from garbage truck in Michigan

article

An employee found a dog in a garbage truck Monday in Ingham County.

The small dog is recovering from injuries she sustained, and she is expected to survive, according to the Capital Area Humane Society.

She was discovered around 6 a.m., but it is unknown how long she was in the garbage truck before being found.

Officials from the humane society in Lansing said they are trying to figure out how she got into the truck. The truck's route was commercial-grade dumpsters being picked up by Granger.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call Ingham County Animal Control at 517-676-8370. The dog is not available for adoption, and people are asked to only call if they have information about the cruelty case.