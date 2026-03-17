Ann Arbor animal rights activist joins others to rescue beagles from breeding facility

The Brief Multiple animal activists, one from Ann Arbor, raided a breeding facility in Wisconsin. Meanwhile, this place apparently has a dark past of animal abuse.



Dogs used in animal testing are now in safe hands after multiple animal advocates made illegal moves to rescue them.

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Multiple people broke the doors down of a facility in Wisconsin, with the help of an Ann Arbor man who was arrested during it all. Animal rights activist Doug Moeller said 3,000 beagles are bred and sold for animal testing at a massive facility near Madison, Wisconsin.

"They never see sunlight, they never touch grass, they never play with each other," said animal rights activist Doug Moeller. "We entered through a fence outside, and then we entered the buildings and started taking dogs out," said Moeller.

Moeller was there as they pried the doors open, breaking in to get 30 beagles out, while employees at so-called Ridglan Farms taunted them with baseball bats and their trucks.

In minutes, sheriff’s deputies showed up just outside Madison, Wisconsin and started cuffing the activists, including Doug. Even a former "Baywatch" TV star was arrested out there.

"It was long, hard, physically exhausting and emotionally exhausting," said Moeller.

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The facility is accused of horrible abuses, 311 counts to be exact, including not using anesthesia to perform painful medical procedures on the dogs. The facility forfeited its license to breed in July.

But Moeller says the animals needed out now.

"Beagles are pretty docile by nature. That’s why they use them for this kind of thing. You can abuse a beagle, and then they’ll love you five minutes later," said Moeller.

Two dozen are with an undisclosed rescue. Police have the rest and their fate is unclear.

"The real point is that we need the public to put pressure on them to release the rest of the dogs," said Moeller.

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