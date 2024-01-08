Ann Arbor apartment fire kills woman; residents of 9 units displaced

A woman is dead after a fire at an Ann Arbor apartment early Monday.

Fire crews were called to the Baker Common Apartments in the area of Packard and Main around 2 a.m. after a unit on the second floor caught fire.

When firefighters arrived, the fire was contained to the apartment where it started, but smoke was filling the floor. Firefighters used a ladder truck to pull a resident from a window, while others were able to walk out. Some residents who were in wheelchairs needed help getting down the stairs.

"Crews did true heroic actions today removing occupants from the building," Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy said.

The woman who lived in the unit where the fire started was killed. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Though the flames were contained to that apartment, nine other units suffered smoke and water damage. The Ann Arbor Housing Commission will be helping the residents of those units who have been displaced.