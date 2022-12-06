Ann Arbor Art Fair showcases work from hundreds of artists, authors

One way to show loved ones you care during the holidays — a special gift.

Hundreds of gifts were on display at the Ann Arbor Holiday Art Fair. More than 100 artists and 30 authors all gathered at the Washtenaw County Fairgrounds.

There’s the gift of a sweet treat.

"I do decorated sugar cookies as my main business. I also do drop cookies — which are like chocolate chip, peanut butter, sugar cookies, snicker doodles. But I take custom orders from people that have an idea about a cookie they want, and then they come to me and I will design it for them," Tammy Jones said.

There’s also the gift of a good book.

"It’s really great getting to meet people and see reactions to my book," author Anita Pazner said. "A young lady in Oak Park walked up to me and her mom called her Maddy. So she looked inside, and she saw her name and I said look at the main character. And she just started squealing. Honestly if I never sell another book, the fact that that young lady saw herself in a book that I wrote."

There’s also the gift of a fun hobby.

"The Battle Creek Railroad Club has been in existence a little over 70 years," said Andy Buck, president of the club. "We talked to several families that were interested in model railroading in some form they weren’t sure where you could get trains."

There was something for everyone as these artists from all types and styles — hoping their work could bring smiles to others this holiday season.

"You're putting yourself out there, and it’s a part of you that either people like or don’t like, and so that’s sometimes a little bit hard. But I just love it so much I have to do it," Jones said.