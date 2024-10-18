Ann Arbor ballot measures would make elections non-partisan, add election fund to anyone running

Two proposals on the ballot in Ann Arbor this November election would offer fundamental tweaks to the city's election systems in a bid to make them less partisan while making it easier to campaign for office.

Proposal C would remove the party affiliation next to the candidate's name on the ballot, while Proposal D would create a Fair Elections Fund, which would help finance anyone interested in getting elected.

John Godfrey of Coalition for Ann Arbor's Future has been a major backer behind the two initiatives, adding the group worked throughout the summer to get them on the ballot.

Instead of voting for a Democrat or a Republican, voter would focus on "what candidate’s perspectives and views are, rather than someone looking at a little label," he said.

The Ann Arbor mayor takes issues with Proposal D, arguing it would create a free-for-all during election season.

"There's no primary, no runoff and so you could easily expect folks to be elected to city government without majority support," said Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor.

Taylor said he's run for office with a budget of $80,000 that was gathered around the community, but added other council members have successfully run for office with a fraction of that amount of money.

"If you're looking at diversity, you are looking at the only straight white person on Ann Arbor City Council," he said. "This is the most diverse council we’ve had in Ann Arbor history and it’s a little surprise to me folks are trying to change the rules."

But according to Godrey, primaries do no good in a college town where much of its constituents aren't around to participate in the election.

"Because the university is on vacation, so many faculty and nearly every University of Michigan student is effectively disenfranchised," he said.