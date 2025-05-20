Ann Arbor breaks ground on new state of the art fire station, opening 2026

The Brief Ann Arbor is in the process of building a brand-new state-of-the-art fire station. The new station will replace the old from 1966. The new station is expected to be completed by the summer of 2026.



Out with the old and in with the new as the City of Ann Arbor leads the way with a first-of-its-kind fire station coming to the city.

By the numbers:

It was a station built nearly 60 years ago in 1966 and has since outlived its use for firefighters in Ann Arbor. Now, a groundbreaking ceremony is taking place Tuesday for Fire Station 4, which will sit on the same land.

Officials say this project will cost $10 million.

The new station will feature state-of-the-art technology and be the first net-zero fire station in the state.

"The new station is going to have a geothermal well field for heating and cooling, and then it is also going to have solar panels on the roof, so the idea is that it produces as much energy as it uses," said Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy. "So at the end of the year, it will be net zero for energy usage, which goes along with the City of Ann Arbor's 820 goals for net neutrality."

What they're saying:

The current station was not designed for female firefighters, so this will also be the first station built by the city created to be gender-inclusive. The new state-of-the-art fire station will be much bigger and much more accommodating to the firefighters.

"Each firefighter is going to have their own dorm room, so if they need to come back from a call and decompress, they can," Kennedy said.

Firefighters will also be able to wash their gear, not just uniforms, and exercise in a state-of-the-art facility.

Fire crews will also be able to exit the station more easily.

"We have to back off of a very busy roadway now, so the new station will have drive-through bays, and the exit will align with the traffic light," Kennedy said. "So the number of on-duty firefighters and fire companies in the City of Ann Arbor is staying the same. We are moving some companies throughout the city, and we are doing our best to maintain the level of service that we have. We actually have two more stations that need to be replaced, so this will probably be the template for those stations going forward."

What's next:

The current station shuts down a week from Tuesday, and the new station is expected to be completed by the summer of 2026.