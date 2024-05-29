Ann Arbor judge shocked as man with suspended license joins court via Zoom while driving

An Ann Arbor judge couldn't contain his shock – he was hearing a case regarding a man and his suspended license, when the man joined the hearing via Zoom while driving.

Court footage shows Judge Cedric Simpson’s dumbfounded reaction as the defendant, Corey Harris, joined the court hearing – from the driver's seat.

The hearing happened two weeks ago in Ann Arbor. Harris was involved in a case for driving with a suspended license. On May 14, he joined the court hearing for it while behind the wheel.

"Mr Harris, are you driving?" Simpson asked the defendant.

"Actually, I’m pulling into my doctor’s office," Harris says. "Just give me one second, I'm parking right now."

Simpson couldn't contain himself. He dropped his pen and then rested his head on his hand as he asked the question everyone needed to know.

"Wait. What are we doing?"

Harris' public defender then asked for the case to be adjourned but Simpson wasn't having any of it.

"Okay, so maybe I don’t understand something. This is a driving while license suspended [case], and he was just driving, and he didn’t have a license," a bemused Simpson replies.

"Um," Harris said as he stared towards his camera.

"That is correct your honor," his public defender responds.

The judge revoked Harris’s bond, and he was ordered to turn himself into the Washtenaw County jail by that evening.

"I don’t even know why he would do that," Simpson says.

He had until 6 p.m. that night to turn himself in and he would be held without bond.

"Oh my god," Harris said as he threw his head back.