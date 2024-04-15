Police: Ann Arbor man arrested after stabbing wife, 15-year-old girl

A man was arrested after stabbing his 42-year-old wife and a 15-year-old girl in Ann Arbor.

The 49-year-old suspect fled the residence, in the 2900 block of Braeburn Circle, on foot after stabbing the victims, Ann Arbor police posted on Facebook. Officers responded to the scene around 7:30 a.m.

"Once officers arrived at the residence, they located the two female victims and immediately rendered aid," according to police. "A female child was also inside the residence at the time of the incident and was physically unharmed."

The woman is in critical condition, while the teen is in stable condition after being transported to the University of Michigan Hospital.

The suspect was later found near the scene and arrested without incident, police said. Charges are pending review by the prosecutor.

An investigation remains ongoing.