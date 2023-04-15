Ann Arbor man in custody connected to the murder of Jude Walton

article

An Ann Arbor man has been arrested in connection to the homicide investigation of Jude Walton, police say.

Walton, a 51-year-old from Ann Arbor, was a community activist who was described as a remarkable person.

"She touched a lot of people’s lives here, she was such a fantastic person," said Paul Smith.

"She just accepted you for who you were, she was kind, generous," said Catherine Christmas.

She, unfortunately, was found murdered in her home on the 200 block of Chapin St. Investigators say her killer broke a window to get inside.

The Ann Arbor Police Department started its investigation on Thursday when officers conducted a welfare check at the home.

A vigil was held Friday afternoon by those who knew her as a pillar in the community.

Saturday morning, police confirm that a 54-year-old Ann Arbor man is in custody in connection with the homicide investigation.

He is expected to be arraigned tomorrow on charges including open murder, 1st-degree home invasion and assault with intent to commit sexual penetration.