Ann Arbor may add unarmed crisis response team for mental health emergencies

An unarmed crisis response team might be heading to a city near you. The City of Ann Arbor is exploring this program which a recent city survey revealed 93 percent of public support.

"I think a lot of the conversation around this, is focused on mental health, and that is great," said "But also what do we see as a crisis?"

On Monday, supporters spoke out on the matter as the city invited community members to weigh in at the first of three public meetings planned for January.

"Yeah, I fully support this, I think it’s a wonderful thing," said Brandon Bond, Ann Arbor Human Rights Commission.

The city of Ann Arbor passed a resolution in 2021 to investigate the planning of an unarmed crisis response team.

It’s a program to divert calls for non-criminal and non-violent incidents…including some mental health cases to social workers, or other human service professionals, instead of armed police.

Public Sector Consultants is working with the city to gather community feedback, in determining what this program could be like.

"They would hope by calling an unarmed crisis response team that a human social service provider, or a peer support person would be able to come out, and help deescalate the situation," said Katie Vandorn, Public Sector Consultants.

To learn more about the upcoming meetings go HERE.

"It will also help us think about what learning we have to do together what misconceptions are out there."



