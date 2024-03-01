Love ghost stories? Love animals? Perfect, you're in luck.

Help shelter pets while attending a paranormal convention at the Wyndham Garden in Ann Arbor next week. The fifth Pawtographs Parafest will raise money for the Humane Society of Huron Valley.

Speakers at the March 8 and 9 event include Heather Taddy from "Paranormal State," Dustin Pari from "Ghost Hunters," Barry Fitzgerald from "Ghost Hunters International," and more.

Tickets for Pawtographs Parafest are $85. Buy tickets here.

The conventions to benefit pets were founded by Tim Maile of Fox Cities Paranormal Team in 2013. Since then, events have been held to benefit rescues around the country in honor of his dog Murray, who died in 2019. These events have raised nearly $113,000 for shelters.