Ann Arbor police: 'Prowler' reports near University of Michigan

Police in Ann Arbor are looking for a peeping Tom, a man accused of targeting college-aged women and trying to peer into their bedrooms.

Big picture view:

Officials are issuing a warning, hoping to catch him before he strikes again. According to police, this has happened six to eight times within the past ten days.

The suspect uses a bucket or trash can to gain access to a window where he can then spy on his victims, who are typically young women.

All of this is happening in parts of the city near or just north of the campus of the University of Michigan. The latest report occurred Monday at 1 a.m. in the 500 block of Kingsley, just four blocks from the police station.

What they're saying:

So far, police have just a vague description of the suspect: a man with white or light complexion, medium build, wearing dark clothing.

All of these incidents happened at night or early in the morning.

"If you have blinds or curtains, use them or get them installed. Look at the lighting in the backyard or on the side as you approach the house," said Ann Arbor Police Lt. Andrew Janette. "If you are renting, talk to your landlord and make sure they have them installed."

Police are asking people to review their security cameras and Ring doorbells to see if they notice anyone lingering around the sides of homes or backyards in the middle of the night.

If you see someone suspicious, call the police and let them know.