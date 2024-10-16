Ann Arbor police seize 3D printed gun during traffic stop

article

The Ann Arbor Police Department seized an illegally 3D-printed gun inside a car during a traffic stop this weekend.

According to Ann Arbor Police, nightshift officers were conducting a traffic stop on N. Maple Road when they found the 3D-printed weapon inside the car with no serial number.

Police did not detail the nature of the traffic stop or why the car was searched.

Ann Arbor Police said the 18-year-old driver of the car and a 19-year-old passenger were both taken into custody.

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office has charged both with carrying a concealed weapon – which is a 5-year felony if convicted.

Sometimes called ‘ghost guns’ because they aren't subject to the same oversight as other manufactured firearms, lawmakers have attempted to regulate them as their spread has continued.

Police have also observed an increase in modified weapons using illegal devices from the dark web, according to Shelby Township police.

