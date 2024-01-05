Ann Arbor rallies to save music landmark Johnny's Speakeasy after devastating fire

It's been described as Ann Arbor's worst-kept secret and now musicians from across the country are rallying to save "Johnny's Speakeasy."



After a destructive fire in 2022, the owner is struggling to pay for repairs for the music venue, that is also his home.

"You walk in and you think it’s some random ranch in the middle of Dexter Road," said Doug Selby. "And then you’d walk down in there and this whole world would open up, 'Wow this is really something else.'"

That unassuming house was Johnny’s Speakeasy — an icon in Ann Arbor’s music scene since the 1990s — hosting music acts from around the world.

"It was like a sense of connection with the musicians you just don’t get at any other place," Selby said.

Johnny's Speakeasy in it's former glory.

But the music — has gone quiet — replaced by ashes and darkness. A fire tore through Johnny’s in September 2022 — the cause — an electric problem with a bathroom fan.

Ever since — the venue — and also — Johnny’s house — has been empty.

"Just a real loss to the community," said Selby.

Doug Selby is Johnny’s friend. He says Johnny is living in an old, one-room schoolhouse up north — and battling the insurance company over a settlement to rebuild his Ann Arbor home and speakeasy venue.

Doug says the company has offered $326,000 but Doug is a contractor and does not think that will be enough for demolition and repairs — Johnny is now in a legal battle with the insurance company.

"I don’t think this could be done for less than $550,000," he said. "Six hundred and 50 would probably bring it back up to the quality it was before the fire."

In the meantime — the local music community is coming together — hosting a concert series to raise funds. The first show is at The Ark in Ann Arbor on Tuesday. It’s sold out.

"We can bring this to the public and say if we all give a little bit, we can bring this to the glory it once was," Selby said. "And help Johnny rebuild his home and return to the community he’s lived for more than 50 years."

You can also donate at Savethespeakeasy.com



