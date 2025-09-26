The Brief Three suspects are in custody after Ann Arbor police responded to a shooting Friday afternoon. One man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound. It happened outside a barber shop. Witnesses said they heard shots being fired from both sides.



Three people are in custody after a shooting near Ann Arbor led to one victim being treated at a hospital.

The scene unfolded Friday afternoon in Pittsfield Township, occurring in the area of Platt and Packard. According to police, between 30 and 40 shots were fired.

Preliminary information from police includes one man is recovering in a hospital after he was struck. The three suspects fled the scene before crashing into a tree.

A police cruiser could be seen near a red vehicle with front-end damage blocks from where the shots were fired.

The victim appeared to be exiting a barber shop when he struck.

