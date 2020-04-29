Ann Arbor woman's sign thanking frontline workers goes national

"I was feeling frustrated and grateful at the same time, 'What can I do' and I wanted to create some sort of sign," said Adele Roy.



Adele Roy's appreciation for those working during this pandemic overpowered her frustration. It sparked this Ann Arbor woman to create a sign and place it in her front yard.

"They are making many more sacrifices than I am," Roy said.

She started her sign with a face with a mask and a stethoscope, but then got feedback from others on social media.

"The people who work on cars, what about garbage guys and all of this stuff - it was a great day of collaborating."



Roy added an apple and books thinking of all of the teachers and parents out there, as kids take classes from home - along with other pictures - thinking of scientists working on a cure, mail carriers putting themselves at risk.

"People who are broadcasting news, people shopping on other people's behalf, the fire department, the police department, the hospitals," she said.



But Adele never thought one sign would turn into 50 and end up as far away as Pasadena, California.



"It's gone on like wildfire, she is selling signs left and right and they are benefiting the Pasadena Fire Department and other organizations."

One company in Florida even put the logo on T-shirts. And with such a high demand, Roy was unable to sell the signs on her own anymore, giving away the logo to anyone who wants to use it.



"If people want to create their own campaign to benefit their own local organizations," she said. "I'm all in on that."

Advertisement

Roy is overjoyed every time she sees one of her thank you signs, hoping those working so hard during this crisis, know how much they are appreciated.

"I think appreciation should just be spread far and wide," she said. "For all the people working so hard to keep us moving forward in all of this mess."