Ann Arbor's Mast Shoes donates to front line workers for every $1,000 in sales

In 1942 Walter and Helen Mast opened Mast Shoes in Downtown Ann Arbor. Two years later, Walter went off to war.

"In order to keep the story alive at the time, my grandmother moved into an apartment above the store on Main Street and then she had a baby - my uncle Tom," said Molly Mast Koss.

It's been more than 75 years and Mast Shoes is still open, still family-owned. But like many small businesses, they're hurting in the midst of the temporary shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is a big disaster, like other small businesses, this is the hardest time it's been through," Koss said.

They are now selling online. It is something they never thought they would do and despite the fact that sales are down tremendously, Koss and her team are still doing what they can to help others.

"When we closed our doors it was really sad for a lot of reasons," she said. "One of the reasons was this outlet we all have of helping people every day, was just gone."

For every $1,000 in sales generated online from shoe sales and gift certificate sales, Mast Shoes is donating a pair of shoes to a front line worker.

"As I was setting up our online shop it occurred to me that we could still help a little bit," Koss said. "The people in my mind who need supportive shoes right now are the people working on the front lines for our community's benefit."

The shoe store prides itself on being part of the community and offering good old fashion one on one customer service - helping to fit your feet in exactly the right pair of shoes,

"Every day I get calls from customers, emails from customers, and orders from customers who have been very supportive, giving us a lot of strength," Koss said.

You can find shoes and gift certificates online: www.mastshoes.com