Ann Arbor's Red Hawk Bar & Grill closing

article

The Brief Red Hawk Bar & Grill is closing on May 3. The restaurant cited rising food costs and the Covid pandemic as driving forces behind the closure. Red Hawk has been in Ann Arbor for 33 years.



A restaurant that has served Ann Arbor for more than three decades is closing in less than two months.

Red Hawk Bar & Grill's final day will be May 3, the business announced on its website.

The restaurant cited financial struggles as the reason for shuttering after 33 years.

"The pandemic, coupled with rising food costs has made it increasingly difficult to continue operating in the way we had always hoped," Red Hawk's owners wrote. "The past few years have tested us in all the ways we never anticipated, and while we’ve fought to overcome these challenges, the financial strain has become insurmountable."

Red Hawk is at 316 S State St.