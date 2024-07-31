Annual Ride for Autism takes on special meaning after Taylor man's death

Kickstands are up at Motown Harley Davidson - where motorcycles on the move.

It's time for the Annual Ride for Autism on Sunday, August 4th. What began in 2005 for Victor Chrenenko - is now a ride in his memory. Victor died in October at the age of 29.

"Victor was the one the ride was started for - he was the spark - now it's a roaring fire," said Ann Chrenko, his mother. "He's brought awareness to autism and that's what we wanted in the first place - to help the families that are affected by it."

Anna and ride organizer Michael Bartrum are hoping for a huge turnout for Sunday's 60 mile ride - which leaves Motown Harley Davidson in Taylor at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

There's a pancake breakfast before that and a lunch and party after - where people with autism are honored with a medallion.

"It's for the families," Michael said. "Families don't get out that much when they have kids with autism - so anything they can do to get out and enjoy themselves - we're all for it."

And the weather looks good for Sunday's ride - unlike last year - which was a big disappointment.

"Last year I got to Motown Harley at 7:30 a.m. it was already 100 degrees - then it rained

"We only had 58 people show up to ride last year - financially that really hurt us for the events we put on for our autistic families," Michael said.

Normally the ride for autism draws close to 200 riders - the cost is $35. It's the organization's largest fundraiser - the money raised is used for Christmas gifts and the Easter party they throw for families impacted by autism.

"The idea of the ride is to try to take some of the financial burden off of these families - people don't realize how expensive it is to have an autistic child."

A fundraiser for a good cause - riders will also get the 2024 Ride for Autism shirt - in memory of Victor - who used to wave the flag to start the ride. This year, his mom will do the honors.

"I have to be there to drop the flag - this is my year to do it," she said. "In memory of him."

For more information: Event details can be found on Facebook HERE or at the Motown Harley Davidson website HERE.