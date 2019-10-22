Anonymous donor pledges $1M in matching contributions to Pontiac animal shelter

A mysterious donor has committed to matching $1 million in donations to a Pontiac animal shelter.

The Michigan Animal Rescue League (MARL) launched its five-year "Home, Heart, Furever" campaign to expand its 65-year-old facility at the corner of MLK and Featherstone in Pontiac. The goal: $12 million.

MARL announced a generous donor is aiming to get major donors to help support the shelter by matching dollar-for-dollar all donations of or multi-year pledges of $25,000 or more to the campaign submitted before Dec. 31.

"This anonymous donor is directly investing in the lives of the at-risk dogs and cats in our community," said Magee Humes, MARL executive director. "This campaign will have a huge impact on our community ... it will not only enable us to build a new shelter, but allow us to reach more animals, expand our outreach program, and ensure that we will be here saving lives well into the future."

Those interested in donating can contact Magee Humes at 248-778-5351 or mhumes@mearleague.org.

In the first two years of their five-year campaign, MARL has raised $6,229,518.