Another case of bird flu detected in Monroe County

The Brief Bird flu has been detected in a backyard flock in Monroe County. It is the third case confirmed in the county since the virus was first detected in Michigan in 2022. Avian influenza is highly contagious.



Another case of bird flu has been detected in Monroe County, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed Thursday.

The highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was found in a backyard flock in the county. According to MDARD, it is the third case confirmed in Monroe County since the virus was first detected in Michigan in 2022.

The areas affected are currently under quarantine, and the birds were depopulated to prevent disease spread.

MDARD said following biosecurity measures and using personal protective equipment are vital ways to ensure the health of Michigan’s domestic animals and people.

Why you should care:

HPAI is a highly contagious virus that can be spread in various ways from flock to flock, including by wild birds, through contact with infected animals, by equipment, and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers.

Dig deeper:

Birds infected with avian influenza may experience:

-Significant drop in water consumption

-Lack of appetite, energy, or vocalization

-Drop in egg production

-Diarrhea

-Swollen comb, wattles, legs, or head

-Nasal discharge, sneezing or coughing

-Abnormal behavior, like difficulty walking If your domestic poultry is experiencing severe illness or multiple sudden deaths in the flock, contact MDARD immediately at 800-292-3939 (daytime) or 517-373-0440 (after-hours).