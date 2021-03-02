‘Another ray of hope’: Oakland County to receive 6,700 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Oakland County is expecting 6,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week.

The supply of the single-dose vaccine is expected to arrive either Tuesday or Wednesday.

So far, the county has administered the most doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. As of Sunday, 305,745 doses have been administered to residents of the county, according to the state.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the third approved for use in the United States and the first that only requires one shot.

"These Johnson & Johnson doses arriving this week are another ray of hope," said Dave Coulter, Oakland County executive. "Our challenge is supply that does not meet our demand, and a third effective vaccine helps. We look forward to getting more doses into arms of Oakland County residents so we can emerge from the heavy cloud of the pandemic."

A healthcare worker holds vials containing doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images)

The Food and Drug Administration Advisory Committee reviewed the safety of the vaccine and approved it for emergency use Saturday. The Centers for Disease Control Advisory panel recommended the vaccine for people 18 and older on Sunday.

"We now have three vaccines that are effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death," said Dr. Russell Faust, the Oakland County medical director. "It is important that people follow medical advice - get whatever vaccine you are offered."

The county’s health division will be working with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to determine the guidelines for administering the vaccine.

Oakland County is hosting 15 COVID-19 vaccination clinics by appointment only in Holly, Madison Heights, Novi, Pontiac, Rochester, Southfield, Waterford, and West Bloomfield. Public health nurses are administering second doses at seven long-term care centers.

If you are eligible to receive a vaccine now, you can schedule your appointment here.